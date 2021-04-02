National Kidney Foundation Honors FDA Deputy Director for Public Service

The NKF Public Service Award is presented at the foundation's annual Spring Clinical Meetings, which will be held virtually again this year, and will go to Dr. Aliza Thompson , Deputy Director of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology, at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Division of Cardiology and Nephrology regulates and reviews Investigational New Drug applications and marketing applications for drug and biologic products for the treatment of cardiovascular and kidney diseases. Dr. Thompson joined the FDA in 2007.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive this award," Dr. Thompson said. "I thank the NKF for this honor and the important work it is doing to facilitate drug development for kidney diseases and ensure that the patient voice remains at the center of the drug development process."

"During my training, I spent a lot of time in an outpatient dialysis unit," Dr. Thompson said. "I often think of the patients and staff at that unit. We need safe and effective treatments to slow the progression of kidney disease and prevent progression to kidney failure. We also need better treatments for people who have progressed to kidney failure."

"Successful drug development takes a village and patients need to be at the center of the process," Dr. Thompson said. "Moving forward, we need to find ways to make clinical trial participation less burdensome for patients and their health care providers. I think we also need to do a better job of adopting clinical trial enrollment and retention practices that enhance inclusiveness so that our clinical trials better reflect the population most likely to use a drug if it is approved."

"Dr. Thompson has been a steadfast advocate for advancing the care of individuals with kidney disease through her work at the Food and Drug Administration," said NKF President Paul Palevsky, MD. "I have had the privilege of working with Dr. Thompson on multiple occasions and appreciate all that she does to advance the development of safe and effective treatments for patients with acute and chronic kidney disease. We are grateful for Dr. Thompson's work."

Prior to her current position, Dr. Thompson served as a clinical team leader for products being developed to treat kidney diseases. Dr. Thompson received her medical degree from Johns Hopkins Medical School and completed her Internal Medicine and Nephrology training at Columbia University, New York-Presbyterian Hospital. She holds a Master of Science in Biostatistics/Patient Oriented Research Track from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

"This has been a challenging time for so many," Dr. Thompson said. "The Spring Clinical Meetings are a great opportunity to reconnect, learn from each other, celebrate our successes as a community, and discuss what more needs to be done to improve the lives of people living with kidney disease."

