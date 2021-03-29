National Kidney Foundation Presents Educator and Investigator with Shaul G. Massry Award

This year's recipient is James Lash, MD, Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Nephrology at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) College of Medicine. His research focuses on the epidemiology of chronic kidney disease and interventional trials in the treatment of kidney disease, particularly in racial and ethnic minority populations in the United States.

"Dr. Shaul Massry has been one of the most prominent leaders in the field of nephrology and I am greatly honored to receive this award," Dr. Lash said. "Recognition from NKF is particularly meaningful to me given the organization's patient-centered vision."

Dr. Lash is the UIC Principal Investigator for the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases-sponsored Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) and Hispanic CRIC Studies. These studies investigate risk factors for the progression of chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease in people with chronic kidney disease. He has a Midcareer Investigator Award in Patient-Oriented Research (K24), which is focused on providing mentorship and training for new physician-scientists in the area of health disparities in chronic kidney disease.

"Jim has been a dedicated investigator, mentor to young scientists, incredible colleague, and has helped the overall understanding of kidney disease, especially as it affects underserved populations," said NKF President Dr. Paul Palevsky. "I am grateful for his passion in our field."

NKF will honor all award winners at the 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings, which will be held virtually April 6-10. "I appreciate the clinical focus and multidisciplinary focus of the NKF Spring Clinical Meetings," Dr. Lash said. "These meetings are also a great experience for our nephrology fellows."

NKF Spring Clinical Meetings

For the past 29 years, nephrology healthcare professionals from across the country have come to NKF's Spring Clinical Meetings to learn about the newest developments related to all aspects of nephrology practice; network with colleagues; and present their research findings. The NKF Spring Clinical Meetings are designed for meaningful change in the multidisciplinary healthcare teams' skills, performance, and patient health outcomes. It is the only conference of its kind that focuses on translating science into practice for the entire healthcare team. This year's Spring Clinical Meetings will be held virtually April 6-10.

NKF Professional Membership

Healthcare professionals can join NKF to receive access to tools and resources for both patients and professionals, discounts on professional education, and access to a network of thousands of individuals who treat patients with kidney disease.

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. is at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People who are Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are almost 4 times more likely than Whites to have kidney failure. Hispanic or Latino people are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanic or non-Latino people to have kidney failure.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

