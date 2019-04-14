National Kidney Foundation Statement on CREDENCE Data as Potential New Treatment for Diabetic Kidney Disease

NEW YORK, April 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Data from the CREDENCE trial published today in the New England Journal of Medicine demonstrate that INVOKANA® (Canagliflozin) can help reduce the risk of end stage renal disease (ESRD) and cardiovascular events in patients already diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). If this supplemental indication is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it would be the first new treatment for diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in decades."

"CKD is a largely invisible and growing public health problem with limited treatment options available. Today's study announcement is encouraging for patients with diabetic kidney disease and an important step forward to staving off ESRD. Once a patient progresses to ESRD, dialysis or a kidney transplant is needed to survive. It is important for patients to note that while this announcement is promising, patients should continue to consult with their doctors on an appropriate treatment for them."

"Diabetes is a key risk factor for chronic kidney disease, and accounts for 44% of all end stage renal disease cases. However less than 40% of those with diabetes are completely assessed for kidney disease. Two simple tests, an eGFR (which assesses kidney function) and an ACR (which assesses kidney damage) can diagnose kidney disease, and these tests results are also strong predictors of cardiovascular risk. For more information about CKD, diabetes and cardiovascular risk, see NKF's comprehensive "Chronic Kidney Disease Change Package: Population Health Strategies for Cardiovascular and Kidney Disease Risk Reduction" report for clinicians and public health practitioners announced in January 2019."

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States 30 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and most aren't aware of it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end stage renal disease (kidney failure).

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about NKF visit www.kidney.org.

