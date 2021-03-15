National Landing BID And Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) Announce $100K "Love Local" Relief Program Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ARLINGTON, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Landing Business Improvement District (BID) has joined forces with the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) to announce a $100,000 relief program called, "Love Local" to address the upending impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This critical localized initiative is designed to provide funding and promotion to help National Landing restaurants and small businesses in need of immediate support.

"Restaurants and small businesses are the backbone of our community in National Landing – and without a doubt they are an essential ingredient to our recovery and future. We are grateful for our partnership with the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) who will help us distribute this critical funding as just one small step towards building back an even stronger National Landing district," said Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, President and Executive Director of the National Landing BID. "It is our hope that through community initiatives like 'Love Local,' we can continue to provide a lifeline to help our local restaurants and small businesses survive, thrive or just simply support their employees."

The "Love Local" program will distribute financial support to all eligible open, brick and mortar small business or restaurant establishments in the National Landing district. Individual funding amounts will be divided equally based on those eligible businesses who sign up to participate through the program's application portal.

"The introduction of this much needed program to help restaurants and small businesses in National Landing is so timely given that relief on every level is needed to help small businesses continue to keep the doors open now and throughout the long road to recovery that is ahead," said Kathy E. Hollinger, President and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. "Local stakeholder assistance, such as the Love Local Relief Program, is the core of community support and engagement and is commendable and greatly appreciated."

The funding provided from this program is intended to help small businesses cover pay for restaurant workers or any necessary operator-related expenses for qualified restaurants and businesses. The program application will be open until Sunday, March 28, 2021. National Landing BID and RAMW will formally execute agreements to ensure that processes and the appropriate safeguards are in place prior to providing the funds.

Over the course of the pandemic, both National Landing BID and RAMW have prioritized and recognized the critical importance of our region's restaurants and small businesses. Last spring, National Landing BID executed a small business grant program in partnership with Arlington County, granting relief funds to more than 70 local businesses and earlier this winter both parties supported the opening of a Hook Hall Helps location in National Landing at The Freshman. Hook Hall Helps is an ongoing relief program that provides free meals and supply bags to hospitality industry workers in need.

Together, National Landing BID and RAMW remain committed to driving the economic recovery through the ongoing promotion and support of local small businesses, hospitality and tourism industry. To learn more about this program, visit www.nationallanding.org/lovelocal or to apply, click here.

About National Landing Business Improvement District

The National Landing Business Improvement District (BID) is a public-private partnership established to promote and activate the area's business, retail, restaurant and residential community through placemaking, public art, transportation, economic development, events, marketing and promotion. This dynamic, mixed-use urban center encompasses the vibrant Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard-Arlington neighborhoods, and includes more than 26,000 residents, nearly 12 million square feet of office space, approximately 5,900 hotel rooms and over 450 restaurants and shops. Already Virginia's largest walkable downtown, National Landing is in the midst of an exciting transformation driven by billions of dollars in public and private investment that will deliver new and enhanced housing, offices, parks, transportation and infrastructure in the coming years. The National Landing BID is helping to steer this growth in ways that are sustainable and enhance the area's diversity and livability. For more information, visit NationalLanding.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW)

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) is the regional trade association representing restaurants and the foodservice industry in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. Established in 1920, RAMW is an advocate, resource and community for its members. The Association works to promote and sustain the growth and development of the industry while providing its members legislative and regulatory representation, marketing and small business support, programming and events. RAMW strives to serve its members with professionalism and integrity, and provide them the training, education and support they need to grow a successful business.

SOURCE National Landing Business Improvement District