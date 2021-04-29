National Leaders Convene To Discuss U.S. Economic Growth At L'ATTITUDE 2021

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L'ATTITUDE, the premier U.S. business and economic event focused on the New Mainstream Economy, enters its fourth year stronger than ever offering an in-person experience between September 29 and October 2, 2021 in San Diego, CA. The L'ATTITUDE Mainstream Experience is the largest gathering in the country focused on the New Mainstream Economy and the U.S. Latino cohort leading economic growth across nearly every business sector.

L'ATTITUDE will again boast a who's who list of high-profile CEOs, financial executives, business leaders, political leaders, key media and entertainment celebrities all focused on leveraging America's unique economic power, the U.S. Latino cohort. The 2021 event will include the release of the latest data from the annual U.S. Latino GDP Report provided by the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC), which experts predict will demonstrate the economic output of the U.S. Latino cohort surpassing Great Britain and France to become the sixth largest economy in the world.

"The goal of L'ATTITUDE is to identify and inspire actions that help grow the New Mainstream Economy in our country, not simply talk about growth in theoretical terms," said Sol Trujillo, co-founder of L'ATTITUDE. "As we begin to see the light at the end of this pandemic, it's never been more critical to unlock exponential growth. The New Mainstream Economy led by the U.S. Latino cohort has fueled our nation's recovery dating back to the Great Recession, and will once again lead us into the next stage of economic prosperity."

A series of special features will play a prominent role at L'ATTITUDE 2021, showcasing Latino(a) business leaders who demonstrate benchmarking action on boards and leadership teams, and commitment to serving the growing U.S. Latino cohort. The announcement of the 50 Most Powerful Latinas will take place in partnership with the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), recognizing the powerful women driving business growth across our economy. Match-Up at L'ATTITUDE will take place as a special feature, growing this year to fund up to two-dozen emerging Latino-owned companies that are ready to scale and become market leaders, while L'ATTITUDE Ventures, supporting Match-Up, is rapidly becoming the largest Latino-owned and focused venture capital fund in the country. LATINXT at L'ATTITUDE is expanding this year to introduce the world to the next big superstars in not only entertainment, but across all sectors including technology, business, retail, housing, healthcare, politics, and sports.

An important addition this year will be L'ATTITUDE Connections, where executives of America's biggest companies will connect with new mainstream Latino businesses and suppliers.

Among the many exciting new additions to the L'ATTITUDE Mainstream Experience, will be Festival at L'ATTITUDE, which will feature The Taste of L'ATTITUDE, a seaside culinary experience and celebration of Latino chefs and influencers that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Joining in this tribute onsite will be world-famous Chef Jose Andres whose organization, World Central Kitchen, has served millions of free meals during the food shortages of COVID-19.

As part of Festival at L'ATTITUDE, musical entertainment will be provided in the adjacent Performance Shell featuring the next generation of Latino bands and singers during the afternoon, leading up to a once-in-a-lifetime evening of superstar entertainment, produced by L'ATTITUDE partner, Emilio Estefan. With top-tier names soon to be announced, and others left as surprises, this will be a can't-miss addition to L'ATTITUDE that will be remembered for years to come.

Estefan added, "It gives me the greatest joy to complement this premier business and economic event with Festival at L'ATTITUDE, a celebration of rising Latino(a) talent and world-renowned artists, each intent on giving unforgettable performances for the first time ever at the San Diego Performance Shell."

"L'ATTITUDE has been described as the only gathering in the country where you can hear, interact with, learn from, and be inspired by such a robust and diverse list of participants and celebrities," added Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE co-founder. "Attendees will leave with new insights, new ideas, new memories, and a new appreciation for the New Mainstream Economy in America, and how U.S. Latinos are driving it."

Pre-registration for L'ATTITUDE 2021 is now available with the full agenda and list of participants to be announced in the coming weeks. Interested participants are encouraged to register early as heavy demand is expected at the host venue, the Grand Hyatt of San Diego. To learn more, visit www.lattitude.net.

ABOUT L'ATTITUDE

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding America's Latino Factor and the New Mainstream Economy. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's youngest cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and account for over $2.3 trillion in GDP, making it the 8th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities.

SOURCE L’ATTITUDE