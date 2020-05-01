National Legacy Restaurant Brand Begins Phased Re-Openings in Select Markets

DALLAS, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As state and local governments across the country begin reopening their economies in response to COVID-19, Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) locations in North Dakota, Montana and Texas will soon begin offering in-restaurant dining under strict health and safety guidelines. These openings are a part of a phased reopening approach. The brand's other locations will begin to follow suit as permitted by executive orders.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant guests will have elevated expectations when it comes to cleanliness, sanitation and food handling. In response to these heightened standards, the locally owned and operated Boston's franchises in Great Falls, MT, West Fargo, ND, and Irving, TX will be executing upon their already superior standards of health and safety procedures while introducing additional measures, including:

Screening employees for signs of illness prior to starting their shift

Requiring masks be worn by the appropriate guest-facing employees

Limiting capacity to 50% and distancing tables and waiting areas

Disinfecting all surfaces after each use, as well as high-touch surfaces at a minimum for 4 times per day

Installing hand sanitizing stations for guest use

Removing all table condiments

Providing fresh glassware for refills

"This has been an incredibly difficult time, but as our restaurants begin to reopen in communities across the country, we will continue to focus on what we can control - providing employees and guests piece of mind that we are going above and beyond to make sure their health and safety are at the forefront of everything we do," said Jeff Melnick, President for Boston's. "While our restaurants have developed a community reputation based on food quality, service and atmosphere; going forward the most important reputation currency will be trust. This trust will be earned through safeguards that are seen and felt by employees and guests alike."

During the weeks they were not allowed to offer in-restaurant dining, local Boston's owners stayed connected to their communities by offering online ordering, pickup to-go and free third-party delivery with DoorDash, delivered in tamper-resistant packaging. In addition to offering contactless delivery, Boston's never lost sight of its philanthropic efforts and offered to-go guests the option to round up their checks to support No Kid Hungry's mission to feed children who are currently quarantined at home, and who typically depend on school meals to keep them fed. This charitable effort came on the heels of Boston's Cares campaign which raised $20,012.27 from the sales of Paper Hearts and Heart-Shaped Pizzas at Boston's.

"Each Boston's location is locally owned and operated and that's why we will stay committed to providing food and happiness to our communities in this time of need – whether that is in-restaurant, through our online or to-go orders or free third-party deliver options," added Melnick. "Boston's is known as the community's go-to dining option for all of life's milestones and we look forward to continuing this tradition as our country begins to heal together."

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and the brand currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

