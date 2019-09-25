National Legal Staffing Support Saves Companies Time and Money With a Cutting-Edge Document Management Solution

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Legal Staffing Support proudly announces an improved way to manage and mitigate the monetary drain of debt relief litigation with its groundbreaking Document Management Solution (DMS).

Document management is the important process of storing and sharing documents on a secure, easy-to-use digital platform. The more clients, lawsuits and discovery a law firm handles, the greater the need for DMS. National Legal Staffing Support understands the urgent need to have a highly organized, online DMS to fight lawsuits - especially those focused on debt relief litigation - in an age where security and research time has major monetary ramifications.

"The numbers upon numbers, data upon data and filings upon filings associated with debt-relief litigation can create havoc if the documents are not supremely organized," asserts Gregory Fishman, co-founder of National Legal Staffing Support. "We tell all prospective clients that, however they're managing their paperwork, it's essential that they have a Document Management Solution."

A Document Management Solution That Works For Litigators

The goal of National Legal Staffing Support's DMS is to reduce a legal firm's time and energy organizing, storing and finding filed documents. National Legal Staffing Support uses advanced digital tools to provide administrative support to debt-relief law firms that includes regular communication with attorneys' clients, findings on everything from letters to lawsuits and resource-saving document management.

DMS benefits include:

Reduced storage space and backup: With digital DMS, the need for file cabinets and storage bins is bypassed, freeing up office space and the time it takes to find a specific record. In addition, there's no longer the fear of losing vital documents to natural disasters like fires or floods.

Enhanced digital security: A DMS provides vital document security to control access at the folder level, leaving an audit trail of document views and potential modifications.

Easier retrieval saves money: According to a recent study, companies spend $120 in labor searching for each misfiled document with a frustrating 7.5 per cent of all business documents permanently lost. Proper document management saves time, resources and stress.

With the advancement of the National Legal Staffing Support's DMS, debt-relief lawsuit preparation has become more streamlined and organized, saving debt-relief litigators time and money.

