National Louis University Celebrates Upward-trending Undergraduate Enrollment as Challenges in Higher Education Persist

University exceeds enrollment expectations for Fall 2022 with continued growth in freshman, community college transfer and adult degree completer student populations

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Louis University , a Chicago-based institution providing educational opportunities to all learners for more than 135 years, welcomed the class of 2026 to its expanding community along with significant student enrollment growth.

National Louis University's Undergraduate College , consisting of majority low-income (70% Pell Grant receiving), students of color (70% Black and Latinx) and first-generation college-goers (approximately 70%), saw 21% total enrollment growth in Fall 2022 across its undergraduate population. Its three major categories of students – community college transfers, first-time freshmen and adult degree completers – all grew significantly over the prior year. The growth stands out as an outlier amid the overall trend of declining enrollment that has challenged many universities in recent years.

Areas of study for NLU undergraduate students include computer science, psychology, business administration, culinary arts, hospitality, education, social work, criminal justice, and much more. The institution's Direct to Success program, a career-focused, affordable and supportive bachelor's degree pathway for community college transfer students, now partners with 32 community colleges throughout Illinois, and NLU is also a top destination for Chicago high school graduates.

"We're very proud of National Louis University's enrollment numbers over the past year, given how challenging the higher education landscape continues to be at this time," said National Louis University President Nivine Megahed. "Seeing this growth is edifying – higher education needs to be made available to people of all backgrounds. These numbers reflect National Louis University's belief that everyone deserves a chance to access and succeed in educational opportunities that elevate students and their communities."

With tuition among the lowest in Illinois and zero out-of-pocket costs for students receiving maximum state and federal financial aid, National Louis University ensures that students can graduate and become employed with little to no debt from student loans. Once enrolled, students have access to a blended in-person and online class experience, clear and well-rounded course pathways to degrees, personalized success coaching and embedded career preparation.

To learn more about National Louis University programs and information on enrollment, please visit www.nl.edu .

