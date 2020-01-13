National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS) Adds Augsburg Lutheran Home & Village to its Roster of Senior Living Communities

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS) has added Baltimore-based Augsburg Lutheran Home & Village to its roster of senior living communities. Augsburg Lutheran Home & Village will now be known as The Village at Augsburg–A National Lutheran Community and a new logo, voted on by Augsburg's team members has been approved.



The affiliation with The Village at Augsburg makes both NLCS and Augsburg part of a larger system, which means both parties have access to strong support services, have an increased breadth of expertise, have access to additional benefits and resources, and receive best-in-class education.



NLCS President & CEO, Lawrence R. Bradshaw said, "Most importantly, this affiliation allows NLCS to collaborate with Augsburg in expanding its mission to honor, inspire and support choice and opportunities in partnership with older adults."



The transition started almost a year ago, with the Maryland Department of Aging providing official approval in December 2019. Throughout the year, NLCS team members have spent significant time with Augsburg's leadership team in addition to meeting with team members and residents.



As for the day-to-day, Bradshaw says Augsburg's residents "can expect to continue receiving the same great care they always have. Augsburg's team members are passionate and dedicated. I have been impressed with the caliber of care they provide, and I am excited to welcome them to the National Lutheran family."



Augsburg has served the Baltimore region for over 125 years, first as an orphanage, and then serving a dual population of children and seniors starting in 1929. In 1970, the orphanage was dissolved, and Augsburg began solely caring for older adults. Currently, Augsburg offers independent living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation and skilled nursing. To learn more, visit www.augsburg.org.



NLCS has served seniors for 130 years, starting as the National Lutheran Home in Washington, D.C. In 1980, the National Lutheran Home moved to Rockville, Md., and over the last 10 years has expanded its mission to the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia and to Annapolis, Md. To learn more, visit www.nationallutheran.org.



