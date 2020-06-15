National Mascot Hall of Fame Honors 2020 Inductees During Virtual Induction Ceremony

Each year, the Mascot Hall of Fame hosts Induction Weekend; a 3-day event honoring the newest MHOF Inductees. Induction Weekend draws visitors and fans from all over to partake in an action-packed weekend featuring appearances by Hall of Fame Mascots, special guests and media personnel, and the Official Ring Ceremony. Due to COVID-19 and State of Indiana guidelines, MHOF Executives made the safe decision to cancel the 2020 Induction Weekend. However, to properly honor the four 2020 Inductees, the MHOF produced this extra special, well-deserved premiere event!

On June 14 at 12pm (CST), mascot and sports fans from everywhere tuned in to social media to watch the live premiere of the 2020 Virtual Induction Ceremony. The four inductees were joined by their entertaining show host, Reggy, key members of their organizations, and many of their fellow MHOF Inductees who made special video appearances to celebrate their achievements.

Boomer, The Oriole Bird, Youppi!, and Blue will soon be featured alongside the 21 current Hall of Famers inside the 25,000 sq. ft. interactive, mascot-themed children's museum located in Whiting, Indiana; just 20 minutes from Downtown Chicago.

For additional information, shared graphics, social media content, and premiere viewing, visit our Virtual Induction webpage: https://mascothalloffame.com/2020-virtual-induction-ceremony/

The 2020 Virtual Induction Ceremony was Sponsored By:

Deb & Al Spajer, Proud Supporters of the Mascot Hall of Fame

Video Produced By: King Creative

E: [email protected]

SOURCE The Mascot Hall of Fame

