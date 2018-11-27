National Mascot Hall of Fame to Host December Teacher and Media Days

The MHOF is Northwest Indiana's newest interactive children's museum opening December 26th. The attraction was created to engage, educate, and entertain fans, school groups and visitors through its innovative, interactive, mascot-themed exhibits. The MHOF celebrates professional and collegiate mascots nationwide.

This 3-day media event has been planned for all school administrators and teachers, as well as news, marketing, social media, and PR related industry professionals. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to experience the interactive exhibits first-hand, gather photos and video of the museum, and interview MHOF Executives and Staff who will be on site to answer questions about the attraction.

All interested media personnel and teachers will have access to hotel accommodations and quick links including key contacts, b-roll video footage, and exhibit photos available for download beginning December 20th at www.mascothalloffame.com/mediadays.

ABOUT THE MHOF

The Mascot Hall of Fame will feature a number of interactive exhibit areas designed by Cincinnati-based Jack Rouse Associates (JRA). This award-winning firm has designed world-class family museums and attractions such as the Coca-Cola Museum in Atlanta, the Crayola Experience in Pennsylvania, and the Green Bay Packers' Hall of Fame. Guests will experience exhibits such as the "Department of Furry Arts", the "Science of Silliness Lab", and the "Phuzzical Education Department".

More than just a giant fun factory, the MHOF will house interactive, educational displays and activities that will incorporate S.T.E.A.M. education components to compliment state and local curriculums. There are nearly 1.7 million students, within a 100-mile radius of the MHOF, whom could be positively impacted to engage in healthy-active lifestyles. The MHOF will be the perfect destination for school field trips and youth organizations.

The MHOF Staff is looking forward to seeing you at our Teacher and Media Days. To learn more about the MHOF opening December 26th in Whiting, Indiana, or to refer back to the Media Days quick links page, visit www.mascothalloffame.com.

Media Contact • Amy Frets | Director of Communications | E: events@whitingindiana.com

SOURCE The Mascot Hall of Fame

