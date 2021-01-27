National Military Child and Family Nonprofit Announces New Hire

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Corral, a leading provider of support and enrichment opportunities for the children of this nation's injured, ill, and fallen military heroes, is pleased to announce Kerry Irvin has joined the team as Corporate and Foundation Relations Manager. Kerry is the current North Carolina Military Spouse of the Year, a recipient of the President's Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Senior Advisor and Casualty Assistance Care Team Coordinator for the Soldier and Family Readiness Group of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division.

"Along with summer camps, Camp Corral has many exciting new initiatives underway, and we are thrilled to have Kerry join in building relationships to assist with achieving the means to expand our ability to transform the lives of families of veterans and active-duty service members across the country," said Lori Noonan, Chief Development Officer.

As the daughter, wife, and mother of military service members, Kerry is fully enmeshed in the military community and has an authentic voice to lend to Camp Corral's mission of providing free, life-changing summer experiences to military youth, as well as year-round programming to build personal resilience skills and peer connections within a population that is often overlooked.

"Kerry brings a dynamic and diverse background of experience, from creating and strengthening civilian and military resilience programs and non-profit organizations to serving as the President of the association for military spouses at the US Army's most populated base," said Leigh Longino, Chief Executive Officer. "Kerry is a natural dot-connector, and we are excited to have her on our team as we continue to build partnerships to support the children of this nation's heroes."

When asked what she hopes to bring to the team, Kerry stated, "I'm looking to nurture current relationships and cultivate powerful new partnerships across the nation to help Camp Corral continue a mission close to my heart - serving the families of those who have served our great nation."

Kerry is an award-winning Master Resilience Trainer with a history of energizing teams and stimulating growth through a science-based approach to enhancing performance and improving team dynamics. She is the founder of the Leave a Legacy Project at the US Army War College, and currently serves as a Veteran's Ambassador to the United States Army Heritage and Education Center; the Vice-President of the Fort Bragg Community Foundation; the Vice-President of Communications and Community Relations for the Army Aviation Association of America, Iron Mike Chapter; and the Outreach Chair for the Association of Bragg Spouses.

Kerry and her husband, COL EJ Irvin, have four children and currently call Fort Bragg, NC, "home".

Camp Corral is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives of the children of wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes through camp, advocacy and other life-enriching programs. You can learn more about Camp Corral at www.campcorral.org

