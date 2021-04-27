National Minority Quality Forum Launches Initiative Focused on Reducing Patient Risk

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) published the first blog in its "What's Patient Risk Got to Do With it?" series—part of a new initiative focused on reducing patient risk by putting the focus of our healthcare system on patient outcomes rather than rationing care for short-term savings.



"National Minority Quality Forum is working to create a patient-centric risk model built around the precept that health systems should be designed and operated to reduce a patient's risk for an acute event while improving quality of life," said Dr. Gary A. Puckrein, Ph.D., CEO and President at NMQF.



"By utilizing data analytics and genomic assessments, it is possible to score the health risk for each patient and then devote resources to reduce that risk. The goal is to optimize care for each beneficiary, maximizing the capability of medical science to manage health outcomes."



By blending the coding data currently used in CMS financial risk models with other variables such as genomics, social determinants of health, and adherence to clinical guidelines, Dr. Puckrein said we can align our health spending with improved outcomes and higher quality of life.

Read more in the series' first post, " Creating a New Patient Risk Paradigm in American Healthcare ," which explores one way to replace the financial risk approach with a patient-risk model.

About National Minority Quality Forum



The National Minority Quality Forum assists health care providers, professionals, administrators, researchers, policymakers, and community and faith-based organizations in delivering appropriate health care to minority communities. This assistance is based on providing the evidence in the form of science, research, and analysis that will lead to the effective organization and management of system resources to improve the quality and safety of health care for the entire population of the U.S., including minorities. For more information, please visit www.nmqf.org .

