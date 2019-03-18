National Mobile X-Ray Acquires MMDS Mobile X-Ray

LAKEWAY, Texas, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Mobile X-Ray, LLC, headquartered in Lakeway, TX, announces the acquisition of MMDS Mobile X-Ray. The acquisition bolsters National Mobile X-Ray's presence in North Carolina and positions the company to further expand into surrounding areas in the southeastern United States. Financial terms of the transaction were not announced.

National Mobile X-Ray is a leading provider of mobile x-ray, ultrasound and EKG services. With its unique approach of uniting the nation's mobile imaging providers on a single operating platform, NMXR is the only provider with a nationwide reach that can offer its multi-state customers the benefits and convenience of partnering with a national company while ensuring that all individual facilities receive the personal touch and exceptional service of a hometown provider.

MMDS Mobile X-Ray offers a wide variety of mobile radiology and ancillary services to skilled nursing facilities, ALFs, correctional facilities and home health organizations. MMDS, based in Asheville, NC, began operating in western North Carolina in 2006 and expanded its reach statewide in early 2012. MMDS now serves facilities in every corner of the state, from the farthest reaches of Coastal NC to the mountains of Western NC.

With this acquisition, MMDS customers can expect to continue receiving the high levels of service to which they are accustomed. They will also begin receiving additional benefits and services as a result of the National Mobile X-Ray platform, such as hassle-free EMR integrations, a JCAHO-accredited Radiology Group with the fastest turnaround times in the industry, and a wide variety of high-quality analytical reports to assist with QA and oversight of utilization.

