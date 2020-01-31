National Mortgage News Selects Fairway The 2020 Best Mortgage Company To Work For

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has been named the #1 Best Mortgage Company to Work For by National Mortgage News in 2020.

National Mortgage News' Best Mortgage Company to Work For award is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the industry's best employers and providing valuable feedback to organizations. This is the second year in a row that the organization has recognized the industry's top mortgage companies.

"At the heart of Fairway are our career mortgage professional loan officers, embedded in their local communities, giving back every day — this award is for them," said Steve Jacobson, Founder and CEO of Fairway.

Fairway was founded in 1997 and has since grown to be the nation's largest purchase mortgage lender. In 2019, Fairway increased loan volume by 46% and added 17 locations as well as 483 employees throughout the country to help more families buy the home of their dreams.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service their clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage rates and providing some of the fastest turn times for its buyers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, please visit www.fairwayindependentmc.com.

