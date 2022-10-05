National Newspaper Publishers Association, Transformative Justice Coalition and its Partners "Make Good Trouble #10MillionMoreBlackVoters - Arc Of Voter Justice Tour"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On, Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Transformative Justice Coalition will host a press conference with its national partner organizations: National Newspaper Publishers Association, Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter, Concerned Black Men of America, Hip Hop Caucus, League of Women Voters and the African American Policy Forum to announce their 25-city Arc of Voter Justice Tour. A citizen's right to vote is their voice and TJC and its partners are inviting everyone to join them as they turn voting into a celebration and travel by bus across the United States. Along the way participants will register to vote and check their eligibility to vote while enjoying good food, music, games, and banned books as we transform voting and the voting experience. This is a free nonpartisan event.

What: #10MillionMoreBlackVoters Arc of Voter Justice Tour



Who: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Dr. Benjamin Chavis, President/CEO, National Newspaper Publishers Association

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Founder, Rainbow/Push Coalition represented by Acting National

Executive Director, Bishop Tavis Grant

Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter

Kimberlé Crenshaw, Co-Founder/Executive Director, African American Policy Forum

Dr. Karen McRae, President/CEO, National Organization of Concerned Black Men

Tanya Clay House Esq., Executive Vice President, Hip Hop Caucus

Virginia K. Solomón, League of Women Voters



When: Thursday, October 6, 2022

10:00 a.m. – 11:00am (EST)



Where: National Press Club – Peter Zenger Room – 13th Floor

529 14th St NW, Washington, DC

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

