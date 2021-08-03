National Night Out in Wynnewood Tonight; Philadelphia Flyers to Help Lower Merion Celebrate

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Town Watch (NATW), in partnership with Lower Merion Community Watch, will host the annual "National Night Out" (NNO) Festival in the rear of the Wynnewood Shopping Center, 50 E. Wynnewood Road, on Tuesday, August 3rd, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Philadelphia Flyers will be on hand to help celebrate the return of the event.

Thousands of residents will enjoy live music, great food, rides, carnival games, Lower Merion Police, Fire and Narberth Ambulance, roving entertainment, safety information and displays from many area nonprofits and businesses.

This is the "38th Annual National Night Out" which will involve millions of people from 16,500 communities across the country from all 50 states.

National Night Out creator, Matt Peskin of Wynnewood, will be at the Lower Merion event.

NNO is designed to: (1) Heighten crime prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and;(4) Send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Parking will be available throughout the Wynnewood Shopping Center. Learn more about National Night Out at nationalnightout.org. Please also visit LMCommunityWatch.org.

SOURCE National Association of Town Watch

Related Links

https://natw.org

