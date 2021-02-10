National Nonprofit Organization Baby2Baby Pledges 20 Million Diapers to New York Families Impacted by COVID-19

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby2Baby, a leading nonprofit organization at the forefront of COVID-19 relief that has distributed more diapers than any diaper bank in the country, has just announced its pledge to provide 20 million diapers to New York families through the creation of the New York State Cares + Baby2Baby Diaper Bank, which will provide free diapers to families in need.

"COVID-19 has piled challenge after challenge onto hardworking New York families, including the ability to afford the products they need to care for their children," Governor Cuomo said. "Even before the pandemic, an astonishing one in three families struggled to cover the cost of diapers, and the pandemic has only exacerbated this issue. As we begin laying the groundwork to rebuild in a post-COVID world we must find ways to level the playing field and reduce the burdens this virus has placed on families in every corner of the state. This program will help give parents the peace of mind they deserve during this tumultuous time, and we thank Baby2Baby for their partnership in helping make this important program possible."

"We are so proud to partner with the state of New York to provide 20 million diapers to families impacted by COVID-19," shared Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. "Families living in poverty are always hit the hardest during any crisis, and COVID is no exception. The families we serve were already choosing between diapers and food for their babies, and when the pandemic began our requests immediately jumped 350% with moms and dads even resorting to making homemade diapers out of newspapers and towels. We hope that this donation provides relief to hundreds of thousands of New York parents and enables them to use their funds toward paying rent, putting food on the table and keeping their children safe."

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Baby2Baby has distributed over 60 million critical items including diapers, formula, clothing, soap, cribs, shampoo, school supplies, hand sanitizer, masks, food and more to the most vulnerable children across the country impacted by the pandemic, and to date, their COVID-19 relief efforts have reached one million children in over 100 cities across the country.

Through their COVID relief efforts, Baby2Baby has already distributed 25 million diapers across the country, and they are committing an additional 20 million diapers to New York families in need.

ABOUT BABY2BABY

In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein that provides diapers, clothing and other essentials to children living in poverty, has distributed over 150 million items including diapers, hygiene and clothing -- more than any organization of its kind -- to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as to children across the country who have lost everything in the wake of disasters. Through their COVID-19 relief work, they distributed 50 million items in 2020 alone.

