National Organization for Arts in Health Announces Its Fourth Annual/First Virtual National Conference October 19-21

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Arts in Health (NOAH) will host its Fourth Annual National Arts In Health Conference October 19-21, 2020. This year's virtual conference will feature three days of insights, education, discussion and connection, and promises to be one of the most timely and critical NOAH has ever held.

Designed for artists, arts administrators, healthcare professionals, designers, educators, students and anyone looking for more education related to arts in health, the conference brings together a diverse group of individuals from a broad range of health care and arts backgrounds to exchange ideas and build relationships.

Entitled Making Arts Integral to Health and Wellbeing, the conference will address timely topics impacting the field and focus on one theme each day: The Value of Arts in Health, Arts Programming, and Arts and Social Justice. Keynote speakers include Ping Ho, Founder and Director of UCLArts, Amelia Brown, Founder of Emergency Arts, and artist and activist Mario Torero.

In addition to networking, reconnecting with colleagues and engaging in creative activities, attendees will also get a sneak peek of the much-anticipated National Core Curriculum for artists and administrators in healthcare settings and network, a program designed to create standards and best practices accreditation programs.

Ticket prices for this year's conference start at $250 for NOAH members, $375 for non-members and $150 for students for a 3-day pass. Single day passes are available for $100 for members and $150 for non-members, and group rates are also available for $750. NOAH is offering scholarships for socio-economically disadvantaged artists interested in learning about the field. Artists interested in applying for a scholarship can click here; to sponsor an artist for this year's conference, click here.

The National Organization for Arts in Health (NOAH) is a 501(c)3 organization established to unite, advance and serve the field of arts in health. Through its programs, initiatives and transformational leadership, NOAH's goals are to demonstrate the valuable role of the arts in enhancing the healing process, to integrate the arts in the planning, design and operations of health care facilities and programs, and to advocate for arts programming within all areas of health care including treatment, education, prevention, and public health and well-being. For sponsorship or more information, please contact [email protected] or visit https://thenoah.net/noah-conference-2020/.

