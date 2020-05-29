National Organization to Recognize the Class of 2020 and Front-Liners With Virtual Celebration

CAMDEN, N.J., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc., a national nonprofit organization, presents its National Virtual Extravaganza: Prom, Graduation, and Essential Workers Celebration.

WHAT:

Two-time Grammy-nominated platinum recording artist, Andra Day

National Virtual Extravaganza: Prom, Graduation, and Essential Workers Celebration

WHEN:

Saturday, May 30, 2020

7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Online via Facebook Live, Vimeo Live, YouTube Live, and Instagram Live

Attendees should register at www.urbanationtv.com for more information.

COST:

Free

During this event, two-time Grammy-nominated platinum recording artist Andra Day will virtually perform her signature song, "Rise Up". Lou Cannon of DC FOP Lodge #1 and Dr. Peter DeNoble of the New Jersey Doctor-Patient Alliance will both address the attendees on behalf of front-liners. Roy Thompson, publicist with Jamrock Productions, will address the attendees on behalf of those in the entertainment industry.

Other performances include hip hop and reggae artist Big Hookz and singer/actress and medical doctor Max Mazzim.

"We are so honored to have two-time Grammy-nominated platinum recording artist and powerhouse Andra Day, vocally rendering hope to the world during these times of doubt," says Dr. Stephné R. Coney, Founder and CEO of National Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc. and host of UrbaNation TV and Roundtable. "Her voice resonates through uncertainty and pain. She is the embodiment of peace, and the song 'Rise Up' is the anthem of hope."

Terry Henry, singer, actress, and motivational speaker from Atlanta, Georgia, will also perform. DJ MadFace Wonder, who is also a firefighter in Camden, NJ, will provide music during the celebration.

We are asking for all virtual attendees to have fun, get dressed up, and post pictures on Instagram and SnapChat.

Sponsored by The David and Marilyn Krupnick Foundation, The Cooper Foundation, Jamrock Productions, and DC FOP Lodge #1.

The event is free to all in attendance.

Media is welcome to virtually attend. Please contact the Media Contact for more information.

About National Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc.:

National Stop the Violence Alliance, Inc. is an international powerhouse, boasting support from athletes, visual/performing artists, actors, other nonprofit organizations, governmental officials, public safety agencies, and communities nationwide. For more information, visit NationalStoptheViolence.org.

Media Contact:

Sescily Coney

856-952-6291

[email protected]

