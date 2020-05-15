National Osteoporosis Foundation Announces Claire B. Gill as Chief Executive Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), the leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, is delighted to announce the selection of Claire B. Gill as Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Gill is an accomplished leader with more than 25 years of diverse experience in nonprofit and for-profit businesses. Most recently she served as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Mission Officer at NOF. She was instrumental in the implementation of the NOF National Bone Health Policy Institute, which seeks to develop and guide governmental and insurance policy related to bone health and has facilitated the development of a series of roundtables to bring together private insurers, governmental agencies, physicians and patients to focus on the development of sound bone health policies and practices. During her short term as interim CEO of NOF (Jan 2020 to present), she has re-energized and re-focused the Foundation, bringing her wealth of knowledge, prior experience at NOF and as a partner at Hunter, an integrated marketing and public relations firm in New York City, to advance the field of bone health. In her spare time, she has also established the National Menopause Foundation, a not-for-profit organization created to help women cope with menopause-related issues. She will continue on its board.

Robert F. Gagel, MD, Chairman of the NOF Board of Trustees states, "We are delighted that Claire has accepted the challenge of directing NOF's mission to eradicate fractures caused by this debilitating bone disorder. Claire is not only talented and passionate about the mission but brings decades of experience in communications and marketing to this task. We are confident that she is the right person to lead the Foundation into the next decade."

Over the course of its more than 35-year history, NOF has championed the need for greater awareness about the importance of bone health from infancy through adulthood. For the approximately 54 million Americans who suffer from osteoporosis and low bone mass, maintaining strong bones is critical to healthy, active aging.

"By the year 2030, the number of Americans age 65 and older is projected to reach 71.5 million people and average life expectancy will increase as well. Keeping the body moving and healthy will have a huge impact on quality of life," stated Ms. Gill. "I'm grateful for this opportunity to lead the National Osteoporosis Foundation and to continue to work with the incredible staff and volunteers to make bone health a priority on America's health agenda."

In collaboration with the Board of Trustees, Ms. Gill will lead a review of NOF's vision and branding to strengthen the organization's ability to be flexible, adaptive, inclusive and positioned for growth and long-term sustainability.

About the National Osteoporosis Foundation

Established in 1984, the National Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, promoting strong bones for life and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy and research. For more information on the National Osteoporosis Foundation, visit www.nof.org.

