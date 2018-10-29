National Palestinian American Association Responds to Recent CNN Action

WESTLAND, Mich., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine (AFRP), we find the actions taken by CNN to fire one of its Contributors, Marc Lamont Hill, for comments he made at the United Nations during an event marking International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, disturbing and against every thread of the First Amendment.

As a news media company dedicated to reporting the facts, regardless of bias, we find this move to be contradictory to the very values that question your existence every day.

We believe Mr. Hill's intention was to bring to the forefront the injustice of illegal daily occupation inflicted by the Israelis on the Palestinian people. Therefore, we stand in solidarity with him in promoting a free Palestine, co-existence, equality and justice for all Palestinians.

We challenge you to research the hard facts and the imbalance of justice taking place in the West Bank and surrounding areas and reconsider your response.

For interview opportunities with leadership of the AFRP, please email: jbfreiha@comcast.net.



The mission of the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine (AFRP – www.afrp.org) is to promote the rich, cultural Palestinian heritage to the descendants of the original inhabitants of Ramallah, Palestine to their descendants in the diaspora – estimated at approximately 40,000 in the U.S. – by providing programs that foster cultural and social interaction, as well as through educational, humanitarian, civic and charitable opportunities.



SOURCE American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine

