National Palestinian American Association Responds to Trump Administration's Latest Efforts to Impose Added Strains on Palestinians

WESTLAND, Mich., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In another discriminatory move, the Trump Administration's decision to close the Washington, DC-based office of the PLO Mission to the U.S. earlier this week, is added confirmation of this Administration's total disregard for the Palestinian people, not to mention honoring the framework of peace outlined in the 1993 and 1995 Oslo Accords.

As the largest Palestinian American organization in diaspora, we condemn this latest action as well as the U.S. decision to cut funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) that provides needed aid and healthcare to Palestinian refugees.

For more than 25 years, the U.S. served as a willing mediator in helping to establish a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict. Today, the U.S. turns a blind eye to the reality of apartheid policies inflicted upon the Palestinian people throughout the West Bank and Gaza by Israelis.

Misguided by anti-peace, special interest groups and a powerful Israeli lobby, these callous actions mark the end of U.S. involvement in brokering a just and peaceful resolution in the region, as well as the U.S. status as a world leader of humanitarian efforts.

The mission of the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine (AFRP) is to perpetuate and promote the rich, cultural Palestinian heritage of the Ramallah family and their descendants in the diaspora – estimated at approximately 40,000 in the U.S. – by providing programs that foster cultural and social interaction, as well as educational, humanitarian, civic and charitable opportunities.

SOURCE American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine

Related Links

https://afrp.org/

