National Palestinian American Organization Condemns 'Deal of a Century'

WESTLAND, Mich., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine (AFRP.org) – the largest Palestinian American organization in the U.S., wholeheartedly condemns the so-called "deal of the century" from its inception. We are rendered baffled, at how such a "deal" could exclude the Palestinian people and their voices, focusing exclusively on Israeli interests. This proves the Trump Administration's bias towards Israel and its plans to erase Palestinians from their land.

Furthermore, through its prior actions in disregarding international law and world opinion by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Trump Administration continues to flagrantly ignore illegal Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories.

Palestinians seek a solution centered on current and longstanding UN Resolutions based on international law, justice and human rights. A solution must be negotiated to the satisfaction of both parties, otherwise, it is doomed to fail.

As the occupying power, Israel is forbidden by International Humanitarian Law (IHL) to forcefully transferring or deporting Palestinians from the occupied territories, or from transferring its own population into the territories it occupies militarily. Since the creation of Israel, there has been a systematic increase in settlement development – a violation of international law, it's a clear statement from the Israeli authorities of their lack of will to find a lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis.

Once again, the Trump Administration has shielded Israel with impunity at the UN and has embolden its elected officials to advance their plans of illegal land-grabbing, house demolition and arbitrary imprisonment of Palestinians. Israel denies refugees in Gaza and in camps throughout the Middle East access to basic rights such as water, shelter and medical attention. We demand that the international community and U.S. elected officials reject this "deal of a century" and demand Israel to comply with International Humanitarian Law.

Palestinians demand justice and restoration of their rights. The settler colonial occupation of Palestine has not undermined the determination of Palestinians to a life in peace. However, there is no lasting peace without justice and freedom.

A peace plan that doesn't involve Palestinian voices is not a plan at all.

