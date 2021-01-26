National Pancreas Foundation Inaugural Gala to Raise Awareness and Support for All Forms of Panaceas Disease

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) today announced its Inaugural NPF National Virtual "Rocking Party" Gala & Fundraiser on Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (EST). The event is designed to raise awareness and support for patients who are suffering from all forms of pancreas disease – pediatric pancreatitis, acute and chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer.

The Gala will feature a performance by Grammy Award winner Peter Frampton and a special appearance by American's Got Talent teenage singing sensation Angelica Hale. NPF will also present their Inaugural Legacy Awards honoring clinicians' career achievements in the field of pancreas disease. These first-time awards will honor Dr. Peter Banks and Dr. Bill Go.

A Volunteer of the Year Legacy Award will be presented to NPF Co-founders, Patter Birsic and Jane Holt. The evening will also feature the launch of Camp Hope, a pediatric pancreatitis summer camp, as well as testimonials from patients and celebrities.

Sponsorship packages are still available from $50,000 to $500. Individual tickets are $25. For more information about the Inaugural NPF National Virtual "Rocking Party" Gala & Fundraiser, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/j6L/.

About the National Pancreas Foundation (NPF):

The National Pancreas Foundation is the only charitable organization dedicated to patients who are suffering from all forms of pancreas disease – pediatric pancreatitis, acute and chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer.

NPF and its founding members and volunteers are committed to maximum efficiency with over 93 cents of every dollar raised impacting patient and research programs. The Foundation's goal is to direct as much of our revenue to programs. To achieve this, we rely heavily on the invaluable donations of time, energy and financial support of the many friends and interested parties who have been touched by the suffering of so many people. Founded in 1997, NPF has given over $4 million to fund 100 groundbreaking research projects. Furthermore, NPF has supported initiatives that have led to millions of dollars of additional research funding by the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, and other institutions.

For more information about the organizations' history, fundraising initiatives and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.pancreasfoundation.org

