National Partners in Healthcare Expands in Phoenix with Arizona Heart Anesthesia

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH), a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services, announced today that Arizona Heart Anesthesia (AHA) has joined NPH.

"For over 23 years, AHA has been committed to high-quality patient care at dozens of hospitals and surgery centers in the greater Phoenix area. Our providers are second to none in the delivery of high-quality anesthesia services," said Arizona Heart Anesthesia President Reza Kharrazi, M.D. "NPH's leading industry business expertise, clinical quality programs, and collaborative relationships with anesthesia providers is superior and stands out as the best partnership for anesthesia medical groups in the country. Our partnership with NPH will expand our delivery of high-quality anesthesia services to the communities we serve with the ability to implement industry leading performance metrics exceeding national industry benchmarks," he said.

NPH CEO Mike Saunders said: "NPH's partnership with Arizona Heart Anesthesia adds another high performing anesthesia group in the greater Phoenix area, which is consistent with our strategy to expand our partnerships in the Western region. Similar to all of our clinical partners, AHA will have full autonomy and control over day-to-day operations serving the interests of the community, the surgeons, and facilities they serve."

About National Partners in Healthcare

NPH is a national healthcare organization dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain full autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com.

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, an investment firm with extensive experience building enduring partnerships in the healthcare industry.

The Dallas office of Katten Muchin Rosenman, LLP provided legal counsel to NPH. Arizona Heart Anesthesia and its stockholders were represented in the transaction by the Los Angeles office of Sheppard Mullin, LLP.

