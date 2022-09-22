National Pet Hearing Health Week, Sept. 26-30

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We love our dogs and cats! We love everything about them, their sweet and funny personalities, the calm and active times we share daily. Sept. 19-23 is National Pet Hearing Health Week established by Pet Acoustics.com , the #1 company for science-based pet calming products. During this week, we observe our pet's hearing ability as part of their health. To help you learn about your pet's hearing health, Pet Acoustics now offers the first FREE Home Pet Hearing Test for dogs or cats to know for sure if your pet has full or partial hearing at any age. Start test here

Science shows that pet hearing has three levels, high, medium and low sound triggers. Each of these sound levels trigger different responses in animals, like fight or flight behavior. As humans age we lose hearing ability. The same occurs in dogs and cats from birth to senior. This is why it's important to acknowledge that your pet will be losing some hearing ability as they age. More often than not, we recognize that our dog or cat is not hearing well after the fact of some hearing loss, evident when they no longer respond to our call or have a new level of anxiety as this sense diminishes. So keeping track of your pet's hearing ability throughout their life is a new and important awareness. which is what Pet Acoustics ' National Pet Hearing Health Week is all about. Take time once a year to know the status of your pet's hearing as a hearing health check-up.

Pet Acoustics Home Pet Hearing Test is an easy, hands-on way to observe and record if your pet has full hearing or may have partial hearing or total hearing loss. We've simplified the science of pet hearing into key ranges; high, mid, and low frequency hearing. This natural method includes animal vocalizations that are familiar to your pet. After conducting the test, you will know better if your pet hears all three levels or may have hearing loss.

How it works

Sign up on PetAcoustics.com to start the free Pet Acoustics Home Pet Hearing Test

Click on each audio test

Mark √ on your pet's observable reaction after playing each sound.

The survey test takes one minute to complete.

You'll receive an email with the results that you can share with your veterinarian.

Please contact us at [email protected] with any questions about your pet's hearing or questions about Pet Acoustics pet calming products based on dog and cat hearing.

