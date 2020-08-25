National Pharmaceutical Council Announces Departure of President and CEO Dan Leonard

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pharmaceutical Council (NPC) today announced that Dan Leonard will be stepping down as president and CEO, effective September 4.

"Under his leadership, NPC became a leading voice explaining how medicines bring value to our health system and society. Dan increased its membership, expanded its staff, and strengthened its reputation for delivering research-driven insight into key health policy questions," said Blasine Penkowski, Chief Strategic Customer Officer, Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems, and NPC Board Chair. "On behalf of the NPC Board of Directors, we thank him for his 12 years of service and wish him well in his future plans."

Leonard served as president and CEO for more than 12 years, during which time he expanded NPC's policy research and communications capacity, developed and strengthened partnerships with other health care organizations, and moved the organization's headquarters back to Washington, D.C., from Reston, Virginia. Leonard's next position will be announced soon.

The NPC Board of Directors will announce an interim president and CEO in the coming days. "The Board and I are confident NPC will continue to make substantial contributions to conversations about the future of health care in the United States," said Penkowski, "especially as stakeholders seek ways to make the health system work better for patients."

About the National Pharmaceutical Council

The National Pharmaceutical Council is a health policy research organization dedicated to the advancement of good evidence and science, and to fostering an environment in the United States that supports medical innovation. Founded in 1953 and supported by the nation's major research-based pharmaceutical companies, NPC focuses on research development, information dissemination, and education on the critical issues of evidence, innovation and the value of medicines for patients. For more information, visit www.npcnow.org and follow NPC on Twitter @npcnow.

