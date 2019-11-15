National Police Association Announces November 2019 Chaplaincy Training Scholarship Recipient

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is honored to announce that Christopher J Wilson was selected as the November 2019 recipient of a scholarship for the International Fellowship of Chaplains (IFOC) training certification. Mr. Wilson received his IFOC chaplaincy certification having completed the course in Sterling Heights Michigan.

Mr. Wilson currently serves as an ERT Paramedic for the Northern Michigan Mutual Aide Task Force, a Fire Fighter for Alcona Township Fire Department, and Paramedic for Alcona County EMS.

Christopher Wilson

Mr. Wilson stated the IFOC Chaplain course was an amazing experience. It offered personal and spiritual growth. This class has provided me with a solid foundation to start being a Chaplain. I would highly recommend this class to anyone that is looking to make a difference in their community and doing it with a spiritual overtone. I will be applying my new knowledge to help take care of my team and community.

The IFOC is a nonprofit organization, providing training, credentialing, ordination, networking, and deployment in the varied areas of chaplaincy. The IFOC interfaces with both the secular and ministry worlds for the purpose of promoting tolerance and understanding, as well as, provide professional, trained and dedicated chaplains in the various fields of need. IFOC's purpose is to "Train (and equip) the saints (the body of Christ) for the work of the ministry" The work of the chaplain differs greatly from the work of the pastorate. The pastor cares for the spiritual needs of the congregation; whereas, the chaplain cares for the needs of the secular world as well. More information about the IFOC and the National Police Association's scholarship program can be found at their website here https://www.ifoc.org/

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

