National Police Defense Foundation to Honor Craig McGraw

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Defense Foundation (NPDF), a 501(c)(3), will honor Craig McGraw, the vice president of sales and marketing for Trans American Trucking & Warehouse, South Plainfield, N.J., with its Distinguished Member of the Year Award at NPDF's 2019 Annual Awards Dinner, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Russo's on the Bay, 162-45 Cross Bay Boulevard, Howard Beach, New York 11414.

McGraw, devoted to community and charitable programs, is receiving the award in recognition of his many accomplishments as a NPDF delegate and his volunteer work on behalf of non-profit organizations. He is a member of NPDF's Operation Kids charitable program that helps fund surgery for underprivileged children.

McGraw serves on the board of Team Walker, a nonprofit in Jersey City founded by Seton Hall University basketball legend Jerry Walker, to provide inner city children with a safe and secure environment to study and participate in athletics, surrounded by positive role models.

McGraw also serves on the Board of Directors for the YMCA of Western Monmouth County where he coordinates the "Occupy the Block" party for Freehold Borough. Sponsored by the NPDF, "Occupy the Block" encourages positive ways in which community children can interact with police.

McGraw's other honors include being named one of the 2015 "Forty under 40" award winners by NJBIZ, a New Jersey business news publication because of his outstanding contributions and commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and community. He also received the Arts & Science Good and Faithful Servant Award from Seton Hall University.

Trans American Trucking & Warehouse established in 1976, provides customers throughout the United States and Canada with transportation, warehousing, packing and export services.

McGraw earned a B.A. in Criminal Justice from Seton Hall University in 2005. In 2010, he became Trans American's national sales director responsible for meeting with customers and potential customers in the lower 48 states and Canada; supervising the sales team; and keeping the website, social media and marketing materials current.

Tickets cost $125 and include a cocktail hour, open bar, dinner, and entertainment. No tickets will be sold at the door. Call 877-325 KIDS to purchase tickets. The proceeds will benefit NPDF programs, such as Operation Kids, lifesaving medical treatments for critically ill children; a free child fingerprint program; scholarships, and Project Pedophile, among others.

About Trans American Trucking & Warehouse: Trans American, 115 St. Nicholas Avenue, South Plainfield, N.J., ships within the contiguous United States and Canada. The company was one of the first Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) and Free and Secure Trade (FAST) certified carriers. Trans American workers hold the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC). The company is a member in good standing of the Railway Industrial Clearance Association (RICA), the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) and the NY/NJ Foreign Freight Forwarders and Brokers Association.

Other 2019 Honorees include Operation Kids Humanitarian Awards: Hon. David Paterson, 55th New York Governor; Lifetime Achievement Award: NYPD Deputy Commissioner Joseph Reznick

Mission of the National Police Defense Foundation

The National Police Defense Foundation (NPDF) provides medical and legal support services to the law enforcement community and funds a variety of public safety and law enforcement initiatives.

The NPDF membership exceeds over 200,000 members and supporters worldwide. The basic mission statement of the National Police Defense Foundation is to "Protect & Support" the efforts of law enforcement. This is being accomplished through the important medical and legal support services provided the national law enforcement community, as well as several NPDF law enforcement programs involving public safety and child safety programs.

