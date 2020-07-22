National Police Foundation Celebrates 50th Year Anniversary

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Police Foundation, established on July 22, 1970, in Washington D.C. through a grant from the Ford Foundation, was charged to advance policing through innovation and science, and serve as the preeminent voice for change and improvement in the profession of policing. Today, the National Police Foundation (NPF), a non-partisan, non-membership, and non-profit organization dedicated to advancing policing through innovation and science, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

During the 1960s, societal challenges, civil unrest, and public grievances over police misconduct marked an atmosphere of distrust between police and communities. As a result, NPF was founded to act independently in offering ways to improve policing, ignite a spirit of collaboration among officers and their communities, and conduct experimental and rigorous scientific studies to help policing address the most complex issues facing communities.

Over the last 50 years, NPF has led many of the most influential policing studies, experiments, and policy initiatives, including several landmark research studies testing the effects of preventive patrol on crime, examining the effectiveness of foot patrol on reducing crime and community perceptions of police and safety, and testing the impacts of different police shift lengths on patrol officers and agencies. In addition, NPF has lobbied at the Congressional level to advocate for responsible policing practices and legislation to enhance public safety and has worked with hundreds of police agencies and communities to provide technical assistance to improve efficiency and professionalization of policing practices.

"Despite the tremendous strides made and advancements in policing practice over the last half century, our mission is far from accomplished," says Jim Burch, President of the National Police Foundation. "As we mark our 50th year, it is essential that we not become enamored with the advancements we have witnessed and supported, but instead we must redouble our efforts to make even greater strides on behalf of communities and those who protect and serve them with valor, honor, and commitment to service and justice. Our goal, as we reflect on the right and wrongs of our history, is to seek inclusive and innovative solutions that will offer sustainable and positive impacts in communities. As the last few months have shown us, we have more to do. Today, we re-commit to working hand-in-hand with community and policing leaders and leveraging science to reform and advance our cause over the next 50 years."

Currently, NPF is using scientific research and technology to lead efforts at police reform, working directly with agencies and communities nationwide and abroad through collaborative approaches that engage scholars, practitioners, law enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders at the international, national, state, and local level. NPF aims to serve as a model for the systematic examination of real-world challenges faced by law enforcement agencies.

NPF's guide for the future is built around three strategies for impact and recommendations that revolve around, but are not limited to: (1) engaging all communities broadly; (2) shaping the conversation to build community trust in policing; and (3) building the organization's capacity for impact to promote a culture of healthy police organizations.

Through these strategies, NPF intends to address police reform and the disproportionate impacts of violent crime by developing and evaluating strategies to reduce gun violence, exploring methods to reduce police use of deadly force while keeping officers and communities safe, rebuilding trust between police and marginalized communities, and addressing the need to develop and maintain diverse, healthy, and professional police organizations.

"Our top priority is making an impact and creating lasting change with the help of our industry partners, philanthropists, and supporters," says Tamara Martin, Director of Development and Marketing at the National Police Foundation. "We believe that together, we can make an impact in transforming American policing for a better future. More than ever, as we move forward with our vision, we realize that the time for action is now."

About the National Police Foundation:

The National Police Foundation (NPF) is a non-partisan and non-membership 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing the impact and delivery of police services through reforms and enhancements guided by innovation and science. For the last 50 years, the Foundation has led the development of research on all aspects of policing and leads the way in promoting and sharing evidence-based practices and innovation among law enforcement. The Foundation works with communities across the U.S. and internationally to provide research, training, and technical assistance relating to community engagement and problem solving, promoting safety and healthy organizations and officers, the reduction and prevention of violence, and equitable and fair justice for all. For more information, please visit the National Police Foundation website at www.policefoundation.org .

