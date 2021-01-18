National Police Group Looking For Innovative Teaching About Safe Driving Behavior

HOOVER, Ala., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) and The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) are looking for innovative methods with which resource officers teach teens about safe driving. Together, they announced that nominations have opened for the 2021 Innovation in the Classroom Award.

The winner of the Innovation in the Classroom Award will be honored with a choice of prizes including registration and travel to the NASRO National School Safety Conference in Orlando in July or registration and travel to one of several for-credit training programs run by NASRO throughout the year. The winner will also be invited to present the winning program to the participants of the NASRO National School Safety Conference and will also be featured in the summer issue of The Journal of School Safety.

"The work that school resource officers do in the classroom can have a life-long impact on young people," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group that partners with NASRO and provides funding for the Innovation in the Classroom prizes. "The safe driving behavior that SROs encourage helps keep teens safe as they learn to drive and for the rest of their driving lifetime. Innovative teaching methods by SROs help communicate memorable lifesaving messages, especially during the unique teaching challenges we face during the pandemic."

"The Innovation in the Classroom program is a way to find and reward teaching excellence in traffic safety, as well as share best practices with school resource officers in classrooms nationwide," said Mo Canady, executive director of NASRO. "We applaud and appreciate the commitment of our friends at The National Road Safety Foundation for their support of this important program for nearly ten years."

NASRO has made it easier for SROs to navigate the nomination process, with minimal paperwork. Nominations may be made by submitting a brief video explaining the SRO's teaching technique and why it is innovative and effective. Entry details and rules are at https://www.nasro.org/clientuploads/Innovation_in_the_Classroom_Award_Applicant_Information_Form.pdf. The deadline for nominations is April 1, 2021.

NASRO, the world's leader in school-based policing, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1991 for school-based law enforcement officers, school administrators and school security and/or safety professionals who work as partners to protect schools and their students, faculty and staff members.

NASRO developed the "triad" concept of school-based policing, which divides SRO responsibilities into three areas: educator, informal counselor/mentor and law enforcement officer. By training law enforcement officers to educate, counsel and protect school communities, the more than 3,000 men and women of NASRO continuously lead by example and promote a positive image of law enforcement to school children and school communities. For more information, go to www.nasro.org

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for nearly 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF programs deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with key youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

Media Contact: David Reich 914 325-9997

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation

