National Population Health Conference Attracting National Speakers

Registration is now open to attend. INVEST Pop Health will take place this spring, Wed., May 22, at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center.

The conference convenes venture capitalists, hospital executives, payers, life science companies and startup entrepreneurs with population health experts and businesses from around the country to discuss innovations that improve the wellbeing of whole populations and communities.

Dr. Richard V. Milani, chief clinical transformation officer, Ochsner Health System will provide an opening keynote address.

Other guest speakers include:

Rick Brush , CEO, Wellville

, CEO, Wellville Dr. Thomas Hawes , Managing Director, Sandbox Industries

, Managing Director, Sandbox Industries Rick Born , CEO, Aetna Better Health of Louisiana

, CEO, Aetna Better Health of Dr. Timothy Harlan , Associate Dean for Clinical Services and Executive Director, Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine

For a full speaker list and startup presentations, click here.

"We are excited to partner with MedCity News and learn from national experts on the forefront of population health innovation," said Quentin Messer, Jr., president & CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance. "This conference is part of our ongoing efforts to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors while accelerating the diversification of our local economy."

As the leading publication for healthcare innovation, MedCity hosts summits throughout the year in cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia and Las Vegas. New Orleans will be the first city in the South to host a MedCity News conference, a testament to the Crescent City's increasing presence in the health arena.

"MedCity News' INVEST event series has become a must-attend destination for investors, startups, providers, payers and C-level executives interested in healthcare's transformation. We were extremely excited when the opportunity to bring the event to New Orleans was raised with the New Orleans Business Alliance," said John Lerner, CEO of Breaking Media and MedCity News. "The confluence of a world-renowned business and cultural destination with the incredible innovation in healthcare happening in the region was an obvious fit for INVEST. Furthermore, the focus on population health makes this a unique, compelling event that we are honored to produce."

The summit will also feature 10 startups focused on chronic disease management and population health invited by MedCity News to present on stage — be they medical devices, diagnostics, digital health companies, or health services — and answer questions from investor judges. Based on the presentations and an audience poll, one of the 10 will be named 2019 INVEST Population Health Leader.

Those interested in attending may register here.

About the New Orleans Business Alliance

One of only 62 Accredited Economic Development Organizations worldwide, the New Orleans Business Alliance is the official professional economic development organization for New Orleans. Formed in 2010, the public-private partnership focuses on holistic economic development: attract new business, grow existing businesses, revitalize neighborhoods and facilitate comprehensive workforce development programs beneficial for jobseekers and employers. By pursuing an inclusive economic development strategy, we will create the perfect intersection of culture and commerce while delivering New Orleanians enhanced economic security. Visit nolaba.org for more information.

About MedCity News

MedCity News is the leading online news source and event businesses for the business of innovation in healthcare. MedCity offers insight into what's next and what matters with a mix of breaking news and analysis on startups and established industry leaders, personalities, policies and the most important deals. Executives at payers, providers, life science companies, digital health, as well as healthcare investors and startups use MedCity as their go-to resource for what is next in the business of healthcare.

