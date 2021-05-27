National Pre-MVP Startup Accelerator Coming to Atlanta Market

Startup competition event expands to Atlanta market Tweet this

Finalist startups will be assigned to a team of professional developers who, over the course of two days, will help advance their products toward proof of concept or MVP, and then demonstrate it live, on-stage, for the audience to vote for the overall competition winner. Pitches on-stage will be accompanied by Q&A from a panel of entrepreneurial judges like Mark Buffington of BIP Capital.

"We feel the Atlanta market is brimming with a passionate, diverse, entrepreneurial spirit and that CodeLaunch will be a thrilling event opportunity to dive into," shares Jason W. Taylor, Founder of CodeLaunch and President of Improving Frisco. "We've already met some exciting startups and look forward to receiving more applications in the coming weeks." CodeLaunch is organized by Improving, a technology consulting company with an office in Alpharetta, Georgia. Each event will be hosted in a market with an Improving consulting office and is supported by like-minded agencies and dev-shops from the local community, such as Build Technology Group in Atlanta.

About CodeLaunch

CodeLaunch is a seed accelerator event that pairs early-stage tech startups with professional software development teams to accelerate their trajectory toward MVP, seed funding and beyond. After establishing a history of accelerating startups as an annual event in North Texas (2012-2020), CodeLaunch is now expanding to multiple events per year beginning in 2021. Each event will be hosted in a market with an Improving consulting office.

CodeLaunch costs nothing for founders. No cost to apply. No equity surrendered. CodeLaunch is produced by Improving and is driven by the principles of Conscious Capitalism. To learn more about Improving, visit https://codelaunch.com

About Improving

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training firm focused in Agile, Microsoft (.NET) and Java technologies. In July 2018, Improving announced their partnership with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 14 office locations across North America. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/

