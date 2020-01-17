National Press Club and National Press Club Journalism Institute Issue Joint Statement in support of CNN Reporter Manu Raju

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club and National Press Club Journalism Institute issued the following joint statement this morning in support of CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju, in response to an incident that took place Thursday, January 16 involving the reporter and Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) in the halls of the United States Capitol Building:

"Manu Raju is a consummate professional who is respected by his journalistic peers and the people he covers, politics notwithstanding. Stating the contrary is factually and ethically wrong."

The National Press Club is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™. It represents more than 3,000 reporters, editors and professional communicators worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

