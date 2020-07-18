National Press Club Statement on Death of Civil Rights Leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by National Press Club President Michael Freedman on the death of U.S Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.)

Our hearts are heavy to learn that one of the great champions of civil rights and social justice, Congressman John Lewis, has passed away. It is, in fact, hard to imagine our world without him.

Mr. Lewis was a regular visitor to the National Press Club—including a memorable appearance, along with Andrew Young and Julian Bond, on the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.

Congressman Lewis had a special relationship with the press, one of mutual respect. As he said many times, "If it had not been for the press, the civil rights movement would have been like a bird without wings, a choir without a song." He was an authentic American leader and his voice will continue to resonate through all of those his life touched.

