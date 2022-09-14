National Press Club Statement on Murder of Haitian Journalists Charles and Lartigue

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the murder, September 11, of two Haitian journalists: Frantzsen Charles and Tayson Lartigue.

"We call on the Haitian government to do everything in its power to bring to justice the killers of Frantzsen Charles and Tayson Lartigue. These two journalists were reportedly ambushed by the G9 gang after interviewing the parents of a teenager who had been killed in gang violence in the Cite Soleil section of Port Au Prince. Several other journalists with them were attacked but managed to escape. The bodies of Charles and Lartigue were burned by the gang members. Our hearts go out to their families and colleagues.

"This brings to five the number of Haitian journalists killed so far this year. While the situation in Haiti is difficult for many people, we urge all members of Haitian society including government officials and gang members to respect the vital need for journalists their work unimpeded and without fear of violence."

