National Press Club To Hold 41st Annual Book Fair & Authors' Night Friday, November 2

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club Journalism Institute will host the 41st Annual Book Fair and Authors' Night in partnership with landmark local book seller Politics & Prose on Friday, Nov. 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the National Press Club's Ballroom.

Tickets are $5 for National Press Club members and Politics & Prose members and $10 for the general public. Please click here to purchase tickets.

Over 100 authors will be on hand to meet Club Members and other patrons and sign copies of their books, which will be available for purchase at the event through Politics & Prose (please note: outside books are not permitted).

Participating authors include: April Ryan, author of Under Fire: Reporting From the Front Lines of the White House; Elaine Povich, author of John McCain: American Maverick; Marvin Kalb, author of Enemy of the People: Trump's War on the Press, the New McCarthyism, and the Threat to American Democracy; Jennifer Palmieri, author of Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World; and Mark Lebovich, author of The Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times. A full list of particpating authors can be found here.

The Book Fair is a fundraiser for the National Press Club's non-profit affiliate, the National Press Club Journalism Institute (NPCJI), a 501(c)3 charitable organization. NPCJI provides innovative, practical training to journalists and communications professionals, and offers a broad range of professional development programs focusing on high standards, ethical conduct and best practices in a rapidly changing media environment. In addition, the Institute strives to shine a light on barriers to press freedom in the U.S. and abroad and works to leverage the National Press Club's unique presence and resources to highlight global press freedom issues.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th floor of the National Press Building 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Press Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-62-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

