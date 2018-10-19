National Press Club To Hold Moment Of Silence For Jamal Khashoggi Monday

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club will hold a moment of silence for Washington Post Contributor Jamal Khashoggi on Monday, Oct. 22 at about 1:15p.m. Club members, staff and journalists will participate.

People should gather near the main staircase in the lobby at 1pm to organize and to hear some brief remarks.

We believe that 1:15 was about the time of day on Oct. 2 Mr. Khashoggi was last seen alive walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he was killed moments later by representatives of the Saudi government.

The Press Club is located at 529 14th Street NW on the 13th floor.

