National Press Club to hold moment of silence on Oct. 2 to mark the second anniversary of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club will hold a moment of silence in observance of the second anniversary of the murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post Global Opinions contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Khashoggi, who was openly critical of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his columns for the Washington Post, was ambushed by 15 Saudi government officials inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and killed and dismembered on October 2, 2018.

National Press Club President Michael Freedman will lead fellow Club members, staff and other journalists in a moment of silence at 2:00 p.m. in the Club's lobby, followed by brief remarks. The event is open to press coverage however registration is required; please contact the Club's Communications Director Lindsay Underwood ([email protected]) for more information.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™ with more than 3,000 members. The Club speaks out on press freedom issues and annually recognizes journalists at risk at home and abroad with the John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom.

