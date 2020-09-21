National Press Club to hold news conference on unique program to assist front line medical workers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club will hold a news conference this Thursday, September 24 at 1:00PM ET to launch an innovative program called Help The Heroes which is designed to help front line medical workers at Howard University Hospital receive timely and convenient food assistance at the end of their shift.

Speakers will include:

Anita L.A. Jenkins , CEO for Howard University Hospital

, CEO for Hospital Michael Freedman , President of the National Press Club

, President of the National Press Club Ed Lewis , Director of Public Policy Communications at Toyota

"This program is designed to help support the most valuable and vulnerable resource in the Hospital – its staff," said National Press Club President Michael Freedman. "The National Press Club sought to establish a program that could provide real and tangible support to the heroes who are fighting COVID-19 in an historic hospital in our community," Freedman said. "We are honored to help support Howard University Hospital."

"The National Press Club continues to play a pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19 by supporting frontline healthcare workers through great initiatives like their Help the Heroes program," said Anita L.A. Jenkins, CEO of Howard University Hospital. "The fight to defeat COVID is a community-wide effort and your ongoing donations in the form of nutritious meals have positively impacted our staff members who have to contend with this virus on a daily basis. On behalf of the Howard University Hospital community, I want to thank the National Press Club and its many sponsors for your gratitude and continued support of this program."

According to a recent article in The Washington Post, hospitals are preparing for a nightmare scenario this fall when flu patients and COVID-19 patients may swamp hospital wards. There is appropriate concern that this will exhaust the staff. "I worry the most about the ability of the workforce to step into the ring again. Adrenaline can only take you so far," said Dr. Brandan Carr of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Help The Heroes is funded by donations from corporations, foundations and non-profits. Even prior to the formal launch, the Club has raised money from members and clients – some of whom will speak at the news conference. Donations for Help The Heroes go to the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's affiliated 501c-3. Donations can be made online via credit card at http://www.press.org/hth

