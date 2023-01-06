National Press Club to Host Special Advance Screening: Turn Every Page Documentary

News provided by

National Press Club

Jan 06, 2023, 16:48 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Pictures Classics will host an advance movie screening of TURN EVERY PAGE – THE ADVENTURES OF ROBERT CARO AND ROBERT GOTTLIEB on Tuesday, Jan 10, 7:00pm at @PressClubDC including Q&A with Director Lizzie Gottlieb. For more information: sonyclassics.com/film/turneverypage/. To RSVP, email [email protected]

Media contact: Shannon Moore of Allied Global Marketing at 202-742-8744 or [email protected]

Continue Reading
Special Advance Screening: Turn Every Page Documentary
Special Advance Screening: Turn Every Page Documentary

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

Press Club Statement on 2nd Anniversary of J6 Assault on the...

National Press Club Statement On Press Freedom Provisions in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics