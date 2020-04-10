National Press Club to host Virtual Opening Day with Washington Nationals radio broadcasters Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler, Tuesday, April 14 at 1 PM ET

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The bees are buzzing and the birds are chirping, but one hallmark of springtime's annual opening symphony is noticeably absent: the crack of baseball bats. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended every facet of American life, and despite ongoing discussions between the MLBPA and the MLB commissioner's office about how to restore America's favorite pastime while still promoting social distancing, opening day of the 2020 season remains a moving target.

While fans wait patiently for baseball's big return, the National Press Club will step up to the plate on Tuesday, April 14 to host its own virtual opening day with two of the home team's most recognizable voices: Washington Nationals radio broadcasters Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler.

The sportscasters behind the 2019 World Series Champions will cover all the bases in an in-depth conversation with National Press Club President Michael Freedman, himself a former sportscaster. This 1-hour program will stream live on the National Press Club's website at 1:00 p.m. ET, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Viewers will have an opportunity to submit questions in advance and during the live program via email to [email protected].

Press contact: Lindsay Underwood for The National Press Club; [email protected], (202) 662-7561

