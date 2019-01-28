National Press Club: Unexpected Washington Post Super Bowl Ad Is Right Message

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued today by Alison Kodjak, 112th President of the National Press Club, on the Washington Post Super Bowl Ad.

"When today's game is on the line in the 2nd half, America will see something that is totally unexpected – a Super Bowl Ad about the dangers faced by journalists as they work on behalf of the American people. We think it is just the right message at just the right time and we applaud the Washington Post and their leadership in speaking up for press freedom before an audience of 100 million.

"The journalists to be honored in the ad include several National Press Club Press Freedom honorees: Marie Colvin, Jamal Khashoggi, Jason Rezaian and Austin Tice. Marie and Jamal were murdered for their work. Jason survived a 544-day prison sentence and has emerged to tell his story just this week in a best-selling book 'Prisoner'. And we must still find Austin and bring him home."

Austin was taken in Syria while reporting on the conflict there and has been held for six years. He was there to help us understand what was taking place in that important region of the world.

On May, 2 you can help bring Austin home. The National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute -- along with our coalition partners – will work to raise money and awareness through Night Out For Austin Tice. On that night, when you visit a restaurant of one of our partners, some of the proceeds from your meal will go to help create a fund for reward money for information leading to the safe return of Austin Tice. These funds will supplement an existing fund created this spring by the FBI. Austin was an award-winning journalist for McClatchy and also wrote of the Washington Post. He is a Texan, an Eagle Scout and a Marine. He left Georgetown Law School to report on this crucial story. Although he has been missing six years, we have every reason to believe he is alive. We need your help to bring him home. In the coming weeks you will hear more about Night Out For Austin Tice, but for now if you are a restaurant and want to find out how to participate, contact Bill McCarren at wmccarren@press.org or 202-662-7534.

