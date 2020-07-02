National Primary Care Leader MDVIP Expands Footprint In Texas With Four New Affiliated Physicians

"Dr. Scott Thomas and I have enjoyed the privilege of practicing in the San Antonio community for over 15 years, and our passion for family medicine is fueled by the relationships we build with our patients," said Dr. Amy Thomas. "Joining the MDVIP network enables us to invest even more time getting to know patients on a personal level and partnering with them to formulate an individualized plan that seeks to optimize their well-being through body, mind and spirit."

"I'm excited to be part of the MDVIP network, which provides me the resources and support to offer families in the Texas Hill Country a healthcare experience that is truly personal," said Dr. Daley, who has been a family medicine physician for 20 years. "My medical training is rooted in a 'whole person approach' to patient health, and through collaboration and strong engagement with patients, I strive to look beyond their symptoms to identify lifestyle and environmental factors that can have a significant impact on their well-being."

"My approach to practicing medicine highlights three pillars of good health, which include assessing and reducing cardiovascular risk, optimizing hormone balance in men and women, and encouraging optimum nutrition for my patients," said Dr. Sneed. "As an MDVIP-affiliated physician in Austin, I am pleased to incorporate the personal care and attention that patients can expect from of a concierge-like practice, with the broad medical care that is the hallmark of family medicine."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease, and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300 million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practice include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Rebecca W. Daley, D.O.

Dr. Daley received her medical degree from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. She completed her internship and residency in Family Medicine at Dallas Southwest Medical Center. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Daley is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital and serves as Medical Director at Ave Maria Hospice of Fredericksburg. She is an Associate Professor of Rural Osteopathic Medical Education at Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, and an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine in San Antonio. For more information about Dr. Daley, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/RebeccaDaleyDO.

About David L. Sneed, D.O., F.A.A.F.P.

Dr. Sneed received his medical degree from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. He completed his internship at Oakland Naval Regional Medical Center in Oakland, California, and his residency in Family Medicine at Charleston Naval Regional Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Dr. Sneed is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center. His military experience includes serving as Medical Officer and Family Physician at the Naval Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, and also as Medical Officer, Third Marine Division, in Okinawa, Japan. For more information about Dr. Sneed, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/DavidSneedDO.

About Amy Thomas, M.D.

Dr. Thomas received her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. She completed her internship and residency in Family Medicine at Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center in San Antonio. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Thomas is affiliated with Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center, where she serves on the ACO Quality Care Committee. For more information about Dr. Thomas, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/AmyThomasMD.

About Scott Thomas, M.D.

Dr. Thomas received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine at Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center in San Antonio. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Thomas is affiliated with Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center. For more information about Dr. Thomas, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/ScottThomasMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Texas.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 330,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

