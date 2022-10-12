National Program Will Award Over Two Million Dollars in Grants to 16 Historically Significant Congregations Across the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Fund for Sacred Places , a program of Partners for Sacred Places in collaboration with the National Trust for Historic Preservation , is pleased to announce its 2022 grantees, totaling $2,165,000 in funds awarded. Sixteen historically significant congregations have been admitted into the prestigious program, which provides capital grants of up to $250,000 and hands-on technical assistance to congregations undertaking significant preservation projects.

National Fund for Sacred Places

The only initiative of its kind in the U.S., the National Fund for Sacred Places is a highly competitive program that supports vibrant congregations that have buildings of historical significance and architectural character, and that play an essential role in meeting the larger spiritual, social, and economic needs of the communities they serve. This year's grantees represent some of the most important and impactful congregations in the country. With these grants, the National Fund recognizes their contributions and seeks to support their efforts.

"The 16 sacred places selected to join our Fund this year are, yes, beautiful and historic buildings, but they are also irreplaceable assets that support the life and work of congregations and provide invaluable resources to their communities," said Bob Jaeger, President of Partners for Sacred Places. "I am so pleased that we have robust programs such as the National Fund that support the health of congregations and their towns or neighborhoods. Over the next few years, the team at Partners for Sacred Places will work closely and collaboratively with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help awardees to repair and renovate their buildings so they can grow their ministries and thrive for many years to come."

"The National Fund for Sacred Places highlights both the tremendous value and the stewardship needs of historic houses of worship across the United States," said Paul Edmondson, President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. "We are honored to support these congregations as they advance important preservation projects at places such as Civil Rights landmark Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta; the 250-year-old Church of St. Francis of Assisi in Puerto Rico; and Arch Street Meeting House in Philadelphia, which blends Georgian architecture with a simple Quaker design."

Now in its seventh year, The National Fund for Sacred Places is made possible thanks to the generosity of Lilly Endowment Inc.

The National Fund 2022 grantees are:

Arch Street Meeting House ( Philadelphia, PA )

) Boynton Chapel United Methodist Church ( Houston, TX )

) Calvary Baptist Church ( Minneapolis, MN )

( ) Christ Church Detroit ( Detroit, MI )

) Church of St. Francis of Assisi ( San Juan , PR)

of Assisi ( , PR) Crossnore Presbyterian Church ( Crossnore, NC )

) Dover Friends Meetinghouse ( Dover, NH )

) East Mount Zion Baptist Church ( Cleveland, OH )

) Ebenezer Baptist Church ( Atlanta, GA )

( ) First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre ( Wilkes-Barre, PA )

( ) Greenstone United Methodist Church ( Chicago, IL )

) Immanuel Presbyterian Church ( Albuquerque, NM )

) Saint Mark's Church ( Philadelphia, PA )

) St. Rita Catholic Church ( Indianapolis, IN )

) Union United Methodist Church ( Boston, MA )

) Wicker Park Lutheran Church ( Chicago, IL )

Please visit the National Fund for Sacred Places' website to learn more about the program, eligibility, participants, and the value of sacred places in communities across the country. Now in its seventh year, the National Fund has awarded or pledged over $18 million to 97 community-serving congregations representing different faith traditions in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. www.fundforsacredplaces.org

About Partners for Sacred Places

Partners for Sacred Places helps congregations and others with a stake in older religious properties make the most of them as civic assets that serve the broader community. www.sacredplaces.org/

About the National Trust for Historic Preservation

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded nonprofit organization, protects significant places representing our diverse cultural experience by taking direct action and inspiring broad public support. www.savingplaces.org

About Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is a national private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J. K. Lilly Sr. and sons Eli and J.K. Jr. In keeping with the founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education, and religion and maintains a special commitment to its hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana. The principal aim of the Endowment's grantmaking in religion is to deepen and enrich the lives of American Christians, primarily by seeking out and supporting efforts that enhance the vitality of congregations and strengthen the pastoral and lay leadership of Christian communities. The Endowment also seeks to improve public understanding of diverse religious traditions by supporting fair and accurate portrayals of the role religion plays in the United States and across the globe www.lillyendowment.org

