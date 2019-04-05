National Prosthodontics Awareness Week April 7-13

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roy Cooper, Governor of the State of North Carolina, proclaims April 7 - 13, 2019 as National Prosthodontics Awareness Week (NPAW) in North Carolina. The weeklong celebration seeks to raise public awareness about restoring healthy smiles. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, more than 120 million Americans are missing one or more teeth and 36 million are without any teeth.

Prosthodontists specialize in the restoration and replacement of missing or damaged teeth. They utilize prosthetic solutions including dental implants, dentures, crowns, and bridges to help patients improve their oral health and quality of life. A healthy smile is a wonderful thing. It can play a significant role, not only in how a person functions, but in boosting confidence and self-esteem as well.

"A Prosthodontist is the architect of a new smile. My goal is to help people achieve a healthy smile and to improve their quality of life," said University Dental Associates (UDA) Prosthodontist and President of the North Carolina Section of the American College of Prosthodontists, Hunter Dawson, DMD, MSD.

In honor of National Prosthodontics Awareness Week, Dr. Dawson will provide a complimentary consultation by appointment only, the week of April 7th. He will also hold an Open House by registration only, on May 16th from 6 to 8pm at the UDA Dental Implant Center, located at 131 Miller Street in Winston-Salem. Those interested in scheduling a complimentary consultation or attending the Open House can call 336-283-5990 to register. Additionally, Dr. Dawson will appear on WGHP FOX8 studios to discuss National Prosthodontics Awareness Week.

