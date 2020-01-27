National PTA and Life360 Team Up to Promote Family Safety in the Digital Age

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to announce it has teamed up with Life360 to promote family safety in the digital age through its PTA Connected initiative. Life360 created the Modern Parenting Go-Guide in collaboration with National PTA, which features discussion starters and offers best practices for healthy family connectivity.

Five local PTAs also have been awarded a grant of $1,000 each to host an event at their school and promote digital family safety tools for Safer Internet Day, Feb. 11, 2020.

"The holidays are a time when many families added new devices to their household, and with Safer Internet Day approaching, this is the perfect time to focus our conversations about being responsible and safe in the digital world," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "National PTA is pleased to collaborate with Life360, which will help give families the tools to have proactive and productive conversations with their children about their digital lives and activities."

Through PTA Connected and Safer Internet Day events across the country, families will receive information about digital well-being and technology use to help address hot topics, such as screen time, social media, location sharing and other digital decisions.

"At Life360, our highest ambition is to bring families closer. This has never felt more relevant or necessary than it does in today's digital world," said Ariana Hellebuyck, VP of Life360 Marketing. "Getting your first smartphone comes with many new freedoms for kids and many new challenges for parents. To help families better navigate parenting in the digital age, we created the 'Modern Parenting Go-Guide' in collaboration with National PTA, which provides insights on how to develop a healthy relationship with tech and also shares insights on modern family communication habits, family milestones, and top parenting concerns by life stage."

National PTA's PTA Connected initiative is designed to deepen the understanding and knowledge of parents, families and teachers about digital safety tools and resources; mobilize PTAs, schools and communities to engage families around best practices and shared learning; and generate collective impact. Life360 is a new supporting sponsor of the initiative.

"National PTA believes in a positive, hands-on approach to parenting in the digital age, and we remain committed to connecting families with tools, research and support to encourage dialogue, help them navigate the digital world and be successful online," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today's busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The Company's core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and has more than 20 million MAU located in more than 160 countries.

