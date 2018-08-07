National PTA Designates Sept. 17-21 'Back-to-School Week'

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA has designated Sept. 17-21 Back-to-School Week to celebrate back-to-school season. Throughout the week, National PTA will share tips and resources on social media using #PTABackToSchool and at PTA.org/BackToSchool to help PTA leaders, parents, students and teachers have a successful new school year. National PTA Back-to-School Week is sponsored by Office Depot, Inc. and Instagram.

"At PTA, we are committed to supporting and making a difference for students, families, educators and schools. We are excited to establish our official Back-to-School Week and share resources and tips to help everyone involved in education have a great new school year," said Jim Accomando, president of National PTA. "We hope everyone will celebrate with us on social media using #PTABackToSchool. Together, we will make the 2018-2019 school year a huge success."

As part of Back-to-School Week, National PTA has launched a comprehensive webpage with a wide variety of resources. The association has also assigned each day of the week to highlight and share tips and resources for the stakeholders who play an essential role in supporting children's learning and success.

Additionally, during the week, National PTA will be making announcements on new initiatives, grant recipients and new grant opportunities, classroom surprises and more.

"Back-to-school is always an exciting time of the year. It can also be a bit overwhelming for students, parents and teachers alike—with new people to meet, new goals and material to teach and learn," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "We are grateful to Office Depot and Instagram for their support of our Back-to-School Week and efforts to help students, parents, teachers and PTAs start the school year strong and stay on track to success."

For more information about National PTA's collaborations with Office Depot and Instagram, visit our Sponsors & Partners webpage.

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

