National PTA Hosts Virtual Showcase to Celebrate Student Artists from Across the Country

Each year, the National PTA Reflections program encourages students of all ages to create and submit original works of art in the medium of their choice—dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography or visual arts—that reflect on the annual theme. Submissions are reviewed by arts experts in the mediums, and students are recognized for their artistic technique and ingenuity in bringing the theme to life. For over 50 years, the National PTA Reflections program has provided opportunities for millions of students to access the arts and gain recognition, which boosts student confidence and success in and out of the classroom. Participating in the arts also helps students express their thoughts, feelings, ideas and emotions, which is especially important to support children's well-being during this time in our country.

WHEN

6:45 p.m. EST – Pre-Show

7 p.m. EST – Showcase

Tuesday, Jan. 26

WHERE

National PTA's YouTube Channel (YouTube.com/NationalPTA)

WHO

National PTA President Leslie Boggs

National PTA Executive Director Nathan R. Monell , CAE

, CAE U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Group Leader of Arts in Education Programs Bonnie Carter

2019-2020 National PTA Reflections Student Honorees

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

